Brokerages Expect NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post $118.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $123.90 million. NMI reported sales of $107.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full year sales of $510.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.42 million to $553.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $619.26 million, with estimates ranging from $526.72 million to $711.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NMI.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,613. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,608 shares of company stock worth $2,623,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 104,181 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 197,019 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.