Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Several analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LMNR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 137,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,828. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

