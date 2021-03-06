Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of LLNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. 6,006,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,455,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,806 shares of company stock valued at $361,313. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Limelight Networks by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 971,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,381 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

