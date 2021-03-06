Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,442. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.