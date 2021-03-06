Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 1,020,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

