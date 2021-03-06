Brokerages Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $10.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. 4,219,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

