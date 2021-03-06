Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 227,553 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

