Brokerages Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.57. Mplx also reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of MPLX opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

