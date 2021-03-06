Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $40.00. 39,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

