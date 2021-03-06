Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.40. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.79. 159,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

