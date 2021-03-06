Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 329,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. AAON has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,541,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1,425.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AAON by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.