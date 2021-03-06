British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.