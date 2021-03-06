British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

