Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $54.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

