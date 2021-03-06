Brighton Jones LLC Invests $697,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE NVTA opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,214 shares of company stock worth $34,483,233. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

