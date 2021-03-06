Brighton Jones LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. CL King upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

CBRL stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

