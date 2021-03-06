Brighton Jones LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $178.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average of $159.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

