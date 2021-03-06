Brighton Jones LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.12 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37.

