Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,929 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $66.24 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.

