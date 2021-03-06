Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 751 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.