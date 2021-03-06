Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Markel worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,106.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,055.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,023.23. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,222.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.