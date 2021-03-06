Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $237.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

