Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $567.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $606.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

