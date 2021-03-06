Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $45.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.