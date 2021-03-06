Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $45.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
