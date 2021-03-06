Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $14,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,690 shares of company stock valued at $784,414. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

EPAY opened at $45.60 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -253.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

