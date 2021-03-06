Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 353,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 121,491 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $2,363,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

