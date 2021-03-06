Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

