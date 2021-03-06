Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $240.45 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.95.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

