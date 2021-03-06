Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 265,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

