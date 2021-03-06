Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 82.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

NTDOY opened at $71.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.