Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,529,000 after buying an additional 1,880,505 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 511,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 299,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 262.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 191,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

