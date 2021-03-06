Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $547.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.28. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

