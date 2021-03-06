Boston Partners Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198,067 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $206.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.