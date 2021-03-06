Boston Partners Lowers Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

