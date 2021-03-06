Boston Partners Has $2.53 Million Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Premier Financial were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

