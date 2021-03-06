Boston Partners Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

