Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

DBD opened at $15.17 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.