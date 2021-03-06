Boston Partners Acquires 4,788 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.36% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WASH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $51.56 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $890.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.