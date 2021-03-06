Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to $0.80 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.80 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.59.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

