Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

