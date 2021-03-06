Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.88.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.