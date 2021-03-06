Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.79) Per Share

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn ($6.79) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

