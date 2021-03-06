Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $52.99. 404,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 383,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $9,915,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $32,148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $6,506,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

