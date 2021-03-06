Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Cut to $41.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $41.75 to $41.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.03.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

