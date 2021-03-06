BMO Capital Markets Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $265.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

OKTA opened at $215.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after buying an additional 77,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

