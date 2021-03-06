BMO Capital Markets Trims fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price to $45.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of FUBO opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,787,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

