BMO Capital Markets Increases Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$17.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

TSE:MRE opened at C$13.70 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.09.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

