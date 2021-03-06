BMO Capital Markets Increases Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to $2.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

