BMO Capital Markets Increases CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$38.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 992.31. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$38.96.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. Research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.