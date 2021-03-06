Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $358,437.29

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $358,437.29 and approximately $3,284.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.96 or 0.00767599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BCPT is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

