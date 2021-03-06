Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,083 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

EQNR opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

