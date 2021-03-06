Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

